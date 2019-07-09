Sarasota County commissioner named executive director of FPFA

Mike Moran, the vice-chair of the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners, was named executive director of the Florida PACE Funding Agency late last month.

The FPFA is a multi-governmental agency “devoted to helping Florida residents get affordable, long-term financing for structural improvement to their homes and business through an innovative financing tool commonly known as Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE Financing,” according to a FPFA press release.

The statewide PACE program allows homeowners to finance home improvement projects tied to energy efficiency and hurricane hardening through assessments paid on their property tax bills.

“All of us at the Florida PACE Funding Agency see an opportunity to have a major influence on helping Florida residents secure funding for energy-efficient home improvements, and we are thrilled to have Mr. Moran help us in this exciting stage of growth,” said Board Chair Barbara Revels. “I’m really excited about this next step for the agency and I can’t wait to see where we can go.”

Moran has a background in finance as well as licenses in both insurance and real estate. As executive director, he succeeds FPFA founding executives Mike Steigerwald and Donald Smallwood.

“I am honored to help this amazing organization realize its full potential,” Moran said. “They have done some amazing work and I look forward to growing the program so every resident in Florida knows of this fantastic opportunity for financing.”