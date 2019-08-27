During the Sarasota County Commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners confirmed Mike Mylett as director of Sarasota County's Public Utilities Department.

Mylett has been employed with Sarasota County Government since 2000. He has served in a variety of roles such as division manager of water and waste water, and was appointed to interim director in April.

By ordinance, the commission must confirm the public utilities director. During Tuesday's meeting, Commission Chairman Charles Hines said Mylett has worked hard to earn the role and has continued to recognize water quality as a top board priority.

Mylett holds a master's degree in business administration from Weber University and a bachelor's degree in public health and administration from Indiana University.

Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, said in a statement that Mylett's experience made him the ideal choice.

"Mike brings the knowledge to make the necessary recommendations to our administration team and the county commission on how to improve our public utilities system," Lewis said. "He was the logical choice to lead the department."

Mylett now hopes to use his role to address water quality and utility infrastructure issues within the county.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community and leading the knowledgeable staff within all divisions of public utilities," Mylett said in a statement.