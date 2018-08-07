Sarasota County Commission, District 4: Wesley Anne Beggs

Name: Wesley Anne Beggs

Age: 26

Occupation: Owner-Operator of marketing and media business

Family: Single

Education: B.A. Political Science, New College of Florida

Elected government experience: None.

Why are you running?

To represent citizens of this county who value environmental protection, affordable

housing, and sustainable development. I am a native Floridian, a business owner, but most

importantly I am a concerned citizen who just wants the best for our county. I have been

frustrated with some county decisions that do not seem to suit the best interests of our citizens.

We need representatives, not politicians, who will make the effort to be present for constituents

and listen to the needs of the community.

What do you think are the top three challenges facing the county?

We need to take action on three core issues: (1) Environmental Protection: Much of our economy

is directly linked to tourism and the health of our ecosystem, I support making our environment

our greatest priority so that future generations can enjoy this wonderful place. (2) Affordable

Housing: This issue impacts nearly half our county—from new graduates, to growing families, to

retirees with fixed incomes. We need to do more to address the growing shortage of affordable

housing options for all income levels. (3) Sustainable Development: It is essential that we

approach growth through the lens of sustainability so that we don’t overburden our resources and

infrastructure.



Are you satisfied with how the county commission and staff are navigating budget

concerns now and are preparing for possible future budget shortfalls?

Looking towards upcoming budgeting sessions, I am most concerned about certain amendments

on the ballot this November that, if passed, will jeopardize our financial standing. For example,

Amendment 1 will increase the homestead property tax exemption and will cost local

governments across the state $645 million just in the first year. Locally, we’d be looking at a

several million dollar loss to our own county budget. I would like to see the county explore

municipal fiberoptic network options which can provide additional revenue streams by

strengthening and diversifying our local economy.

What is your stance on paid parking on Siesta Key?

I fear that paid parking on Siesta Key will further restrict our citizens from using public

amenities and beaches. Sarasota County already has a relatively low level of public access to

beaches when compared to the rest of the state. On average, 40% of beaches in coastal counties

in Florida are public access, yet in Sarasota County only 20% of our beaches remain available to

the public. I will continue to advocate for the protection of our beaches and public access to our

waterways.

Are you in favor of granting Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s request for $20 million

to help finance construction of its $130 million aquarium project at Nathan Benderson Park?

The $20 million requested by Mote will be sourced through the Tourist Development Tax

revenue, otherwise known as the “bed tax” for short term rentals. These funds are specifically

earmarked for tourism promotion, the arts, sporting complexes, and beach maintenance and re-

nourishment. I am not opposed to aiding Mote in their efforts to move, but if the impacts of red

tide necessitate financial investments to stabilize the core of our tourism industry then I believe

this money would be better spent ensuring our local boat captains, coastal hotels, waterfront

restaurants, etc. have our support.

Are you in favor of building a new jail to add capacity, or investing in jail-diversion

programs?

At this point, Sheriff Knight has not indicated to the Board of Commissioners that a new jail is

an immediately pressing concern. While a new facility will likely be a project in the future, we

should promote jail-diversion and programs that address recidivism. By meeting the needs of

those who are non-violent offenders and potential repeated offenders, we can reduce the strain on

the current system.