Sarasota County Commission District 2: Christian Ziegler

Name: Christian Ziegler

Age: 35

Occupation: Founder, Microtargeted Media

Family (spouse/children, ages): Bridget Ziegler (wife), Reagan (4) and Sloane (2)

Education: Bachelor of Science, Criminology and Political Science, Florida State University

Elected government experience: Republican State Committeeman, Sarasota County (2012 & 2014

Why are you running for county commission?

My wife and I are beyond fortunate for getting to Sarasota County earlier than many in our community, and we are never leaving. My mother retired here, I started a business here, and my daughters go to school right here in Sarasota County. I don’t expect my daughters to go to college here, but I do hope they decide to move back here after college, so my job from now until then is to make Sarasota County a place they want to move back to, live & work in, and eventually raise their own family here. I literally have skin in the game, which coupled with my love for Sarasota County makes it pure motivation to not just sustain Sarasota County at its currently level, but improve our county as much as possible.

What do you think are the top three challenges facing the county, and where do you stand on each?

Safety & security: I will support and work directly with the Sheriff, who has done a great job, to ensure that he has the resources necessary to keep every resident of Sarasota County safe.

Economy & jobs: Overall, the economy is at a good state, but there are still many among us who are struggling to get by and are living paycheck to paycheck. As a member of the County Commission, I will work hard to make Sarasota County welcoming to business so that every resident of Sarasota County has the opportunity to secure a good paying job.

Smart growth: It's no secret that people and businesses want to move to Sarasota County, but we must make sure that as we grow, we preserve our incredible beaches and environment. We must avoid runaway growth and take into consider the longterm effects of the decisions that are made today.

Are you satisfied with how the county commission and staff are navigating budget concerns now and are preparing for possible future budget shortfalls?

Yes, but I believe that there are still additional areas that we can look to cut government spending. In general, I do not believe elected officials should be tasked with seeking ways to tax & spend more. Instead, the County Commission’s must always keep in mind that taxpayers work hard for their money and ensure that Sarasota County secures the greatest ROI for the taxpayer dollars that we are stewards of.

What is your stance on paid parking on Siesta Key?

I’m open to looking at paid parking on Siesta Key, but would like to see the following points included:

I do not believe current residents of Sarasota County should have to pay or be burdened by a new program. I’d like to find a way to automatically opt-in residents for free parking without them having to petition the government for a decal. I’d like to look at tapping into the vehicle registration database to allow Sarasota County residents to park for free.

I would like to make it a seamless experience for our customers (tourists). I’d like for the system to be app-friendly, rather than feeding coins into a meter. This would allow our visitors to add more time to their meter without leaving their spot on the beach.

I would like to see revenue generated from paid parking on Siesta Key stay on Siesta Key in order to maintain and improve Siesta Key. Siesta Key is a great draw to Sarasota County and it benefits our entire county, but with it comes the crowds and traffic which local residents must deal with. The least we can do is offset those burdens by leaving those dollars on the key.

Are you in favor of granting Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s request for $20 million to help finance construction of its $130 million aquarium project at Nathan Benderson Park?

Mote Marine Laboratory is an incredible asset for Sarasota County. and I believe that the proposed Aquarium located along I-75 at NBP would be a great project. The new location would provide easier access for our residents in south county and the new facility would be an incredible destination for our residents, schools, and families. With all of that said, $20 million is a lot of money and I need to better understand the full costs & benefits before making a decision to spend taxpayer dollars.

Are you in favor of building a new jail to add capacity, or investing in jail-diversion programs?

Safety and security is my top priority. As for building a new jail (or any decision impacting law enforcement), I would rely on advising from our Sheriff before making a decision. My understanding is that there is a task force vetting out various jail-diversion programs, all of which will be presented to the Sarasota County Commission in the near future. I would like to watch this process play out, hear the discussion & debate, understand the costs & benefits and hear from the Sheriff about the various proposals.