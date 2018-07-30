Sarasota County Commission, District 2: Alexandra Coe

Name: Alexandra Coe

Age: 54

Occupations: Anthropologist; sustainability consultant, policy adviser, farmer

Family (spouse/children, ages): Two sons 23 and 25

Education: Master’s degree, Culture and Agriculture – Organizational Development, Goucher College: Department of Cultural Sustainability, Baltimore, MD; Bachelor’s degrees in Anthropology and Botany, New College of Florida.

Elected government experience: None

Why are you running for county commission?

I have been involved with this community for over 20 years, so running for office is a natural progression of wanting to be more engaged in our county. Development is the biggest challenge facing our county, and it is the biggest concern of our citizens. I bring a scientific and environmental understanding to the board as well as over 15 years working in local development issues. I hold consultancy status at the United Nations High Level Political Forum, formerly known as the Commission on Sustainable Development. Through my 10 years working within intergovernmental policy, I have knowledge of and access to the most innovative development information around the world and I can bring this information to Sarasota.

What do you think are the top three challenges facing the county, and where do you stand on each?

Overdevelopment: What is happening right now is mindless and profiting special interest.

Traffic: An indicator of poorly managed development

An indicator of poorly managed development Environmental destruction: I am the only candidate who knows the environmental systems of southwest Florida and you cannot protect something you do not understand. Our ecology is our economy and I have spent years studying land policy, cattle ranching and the environmental systems of Sarasota County.

Are you satisfied with how the county commission and staff are navigating budget concerns now and are preparing for possible future budget shortfalls?

No, their priorities are way off.

What is your stance on paid parking on Siesta Key?

Taxation is theft and parking meters are a form of forced taxation. Now if the county was smart and they allocated the money collected from the parking meters to say, estuary conservation or to some benefit for the community, it might be different. To just give the government more money to waste, no.

Are you in favor of granting Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s request for $20 million to help finance construction of its $130 million aquarium project at Nathan Benderson Park?

I am completely in support of Mote’s request since this project enhances the community in so many ways and Mote has a clear plan for long term revenue. It should be listed as a legislative priority instead of NBP as Mote is a world-class international research facility and the rowing park has proven to be a waste of tax payer’s money. This aquarium is the best thing that could happen to the UTC wasteland.

Are you in favor of building a new jail to add capacity, or investing in jail-diversion programs?

Jail diversion programs are always a better investment but if the sheriff needs more adequate facilities to house and separate inmates, then that needs to be considered.