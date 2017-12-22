City, county announce holiday closures

The city and county have announced a series of closures in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

In the county, most offices will be closed today and Monday, Dec. 25 for Christmas, and on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s. County libraries will be closed from Dec. 22-25 and on Jan. 1.

City offices will be closed Dec. 25-26 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.

County garbage, yard waste and recycling pick-up will be delayed one day the week of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Collection will take place from Tuesday to Saturday, instead of Monday through Friday.

City waste collection will also be delayed because of the holidays. During the week of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, collection scheduled for Monday will take place Tuesday, and collection scheduled for Tuesday will take place Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will continue as normal.

Sarasota County Area Transit bus service will not run Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, with the exception of the Siesta Key Breeze trolley route. Busses will run on regular schedules Dec. 24 and Jan. 1.

Other city and county facilities will close or adjust their schedules during the holidays. They include: