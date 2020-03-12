Sarasota County cancels large events, citing COVID-19 concerns

Sarasota County is canceling all events anticipated to draw more than 250 individuals to county facilities for the next 30 days, an initiative designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The county’s announcement came following a recommendation today from Gov. Ron DeSantis to limit or postpone “mass gatherings” across the state as part of a social distancing effort.

A list of canceled events is not immediately available. In a release, the county said affected events would be posted to the county website, which will be updated regularly.

The county is also working to disinfect communal areas in public places, including computers at libraries and Sarasota County Area Transit buses, the release stated.

The release said the county is working to reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus disease among the general public, but noted individuals over 60 and with underlying medical conditions are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

A county spokesperson could not immediately say whether the policy would apply to county-owned properties run by a private operator, such as Nathan Benderson Park. Earlier today, a Nathan Benderson Park spokesperson said a series of events at the facility this month were still set to go on as scheduled.

The Observer is collecting and regularly updating a list of local events that have been canceled or postponed because of coronavirus concerns.