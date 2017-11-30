Learn how to start a business in Sarasota County

Sarasota County’s “Doing Business” workshop is designed to help anyone looking to get started as a business owner.

The free workshop will provide an overview of services and information on business regulations. The panel presentation will answer questions about building permits, occupancy, health and fire, environmental regulations, tax requirements, land use and development, and state regulatory and licensing information. Information on county procurement will be included and how to do business with the county.

The panel will include experts from the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and staff from the county’s planning and development, procurement, and utilities departments.

The workshop will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Although the panel will be at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library in Venice, a live video feed of the event will be shown at the Selby Library, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Questions will be taken from the audience at both locations, and refreshments will be provided.

The county is teaming up with Manasota SCORE on the free workshop.