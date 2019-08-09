Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County to expand to Arcadia

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County is expanding east into Arcadia.

The sixth location of the nonprofit, which works to enrich the lives of children ages 6-18, was made possible by the support of the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust.

Pending approval from Eric Kaplan and Dean Hautamaki, co-trustees of the philanthropic trust, the new location at 14 School Ave., Arcadia, will be named the Louis and Gloria Flanzer Boys and Girls Clubs.

“We are excited with this important new initiative to help the children and families of Arcadia,” Kaplan said in a press release. “The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County is a top-notch organization. We encourage residents and businesses of the Suncoast region to support the important need for social services to all of our friends and neighbors.”

Earlier in the year, the city of Arcadia transferred the lease for the Smith-Brown Reception Center to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County with the goal of transforming the building into a multi-purpose gymnasium for youth.

The nonprofit will turn the building into a space for youth personal development through physical activities, project-based learning and healthy education. The renovation will include efforts to acknowledge the history of the Smith-Brown center and honor local trailblazers like Coach Richard Bowers, who spent his 43-year career in education empowering children and teens across DeSoto County.

The facility will also be available for community use outside of regular operating hours. The Arcadia City Council unanimously approved the organization’s plans for renovation on July 16.

“We are honored to have a Boys and Girls Clubs on the Smith-Brown campus,” said Bill Sadlo, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. “This lead gift from the Flanzer Philanthropic Trust will allow our organization to serve more deserving youth in Arcadia and expand our current slate of programmatic opportunities.”