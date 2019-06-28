Sarasota County announces Independence Day closures

Sarasota County has announced a number of closures on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Memorial Day. Services should resume during normal business hours on Friday, July 5.

The following offices and services will be closed:

Sarasota County government offices

Sarasota County public libraries

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County

Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT)

All solid waste facilities

The following services will be run with modified times: