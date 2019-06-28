 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Jun. 28, 2019 3 hours ago

Sarasota County announces Independence Day closures

Most county-led government and recreational facilities will be closed to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

Sarasota County has announced a number of closures on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Memorial Day. Services should resume during normal business hours on Friday, July 5.

The following offices and services will be closed:

  • Sarasota County government offices
  • Sarasota County public libraries
  • The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County
  • Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT)
  • All solid waste facilities

The following services will be run with modified times:

  • Siesta Key Breeze trolley
    • 10 a.m. to midnight
  • Curbside collection services will be delayed
    • Friday, July 5 - collection for Thursday customers.
    • Saturday, July 6 - collection for Friday customers.
  • Central County Landfill
    • Will remain open late until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6
  • Construction and Demolition Facility
    • Will close early at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6

