Sarasota County announces Independence Day closures

Most county-led government and recreational facilities will be closed to celebrate the July 4 holiday.
Sarasota County has announced a number of closures on Thursday, July 4 in observance of Memorial Day. Services should resume during normal business hours on Friday, July 5.
The following offices and services will be closed:
- Sarasota County government offices
- Sarasota County public libraries
- The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County
- Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT)
- All solid waste facilities
The following services will be run with modified times:
- Siesta Key Breeze trolley
- 10 a.m. to midnight
- Curbside collection services will be delayed
- Friday, July 5 - collection for Thursday customers.
- Saturday, July 6 - collection for Friday customers.
- Central County Landfill
- Will remain open late until 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6
- Construction and Demolition Facility
- Will close early at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6