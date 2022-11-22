Sarasota Cops Corner: 'You should see the one that got away!'

Saturday, Nov. 12

On its own

8 a.m., near Ringling Bridge

Assist other agencies: Sarasota Police, Longboat Key Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called to the scene of a drifting sailboat and possibly a person in the water. Once officers arrived they quickly determined the boat was a derelict that had broken from its anchor. Also, no one was in danger or even in the water. Longboat’s officer remained to help until no longer required.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Tree limbs beware

8:30 a.m., Fruitville Road and North Tuttle Avenue

Suspicious incident: The sight of a man with a machete on the sidewalk of a busy road prompted a call to police. An officer arrived and initially detained the man with the machete, explaining that people will often call police when seeing such a thing on the side of the road. The man told the officer he wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, but rather was cutting tree limbs. The man agreed to not cut any more tree limbs. After checking for wants or warrants, the officer released the man and told him to leave the area, which he did.

Monday, Nov. 21

Fish story

9:08 a.m., 1600 block of Ken Thompson Parkway

Burglary of unoccupied building: Police took a fish hook and fishing line into evidence to aid in their investigation of a burglary and a bit of improper fishing in a shark tank at a location on City Island, the name of which was redacted in a police incident report, as often is the case with burglary reports.

Marine-wildlife experts at the laboratory and aquarium reported finding a four-foot shark in one of its tanks with a baited hook in its mouth and a length of fishing line trailing behind. Experts were able to remove the hook without injury to the shark.

Officers were told the likely felonious angler dipped the line overnight while the facility was closed, because no one noticed anything wrong at closing time the evening before.

The experts showed officers the off-limits-to-the-public area where the fishing likely took place. Additional evidence was found there.

Entry to the facility was potentially through the rear delivery door, officials said. Not camera coverage of that area exists, the report said.

Monday, Nov. 21

Key evidence

8:49 a.m., 1700 block of 35th Street

Civil dispute: An argument over the ownership of a set of house and car keys led to an officer being dispatched to settle a domestic dispute. The caller advised that her ex-boyfriend had taken their 2021 Toyota Corolla along with the house keys and car keys and would not return them. The pair were involved in a verbal dispute when the man, who doesn’t live at the home, took the vehicle and left the area.

Because the couple has joint ownership of the vehicle, the woman was advised that no criminal act had occurred. She then told police the man does not have a valid driver’s license. Police did determine his license was revoked in 2002. The woman was advised police would be on the lookout for the vehicle as it is being driven by a non-licensed driver.