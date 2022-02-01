Sarasota Cops Corner: Who's a good boy?

Monday, Jan. 24

Puppy guarding

1:35 p.m., 1200 block of Panama Drive

Animal problem: A woman called police because a dog across the street from her home was barking at her. The woman said she felt intimidated and did not feel comfortable walking into her home. When police arrived they approached the barking dog. In a matter of seconds, the dog became friendly and calm. Police placed the dog in their car as the woman entered her home.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Dropping the hammer

7:40 p.m. 1000 block of 41st Street

Noise disturbance: Police responded to a noise disturbance call and were met at the door by a male resident. He explained that the noise was coming from his female roommate, who was using a sledge hammer. Police attempted to speak with the woman but she refused. The male resident explained that the woman, who has caused disturbances before, was not a threat to herself or anyone else. It was not clear why the woman was using a sledge hammer.

Wednesday Jan. 26

False alarm

4:40 p.m., 100 block of South School Avenue

Suspicious device: A woman was driving out of a parking garage when her headlights reflected on a suspicious box placed beneath another vehicle’s driver-side door. The parking garage is primarily used by county workers, so the woman was suspicious of the box. Police arrived and gathered the mentioned vehicle’s VIN number and called the owner of the vehicle. The box turned out to be a set of tools a friend had left for the vehicle’s owner to pick up later.

No need for the hospital

6:00 p.m., 3000 block of Cheshire Square

Suspicious person: A man heard an unknown woman knocking on his door who said, “I have the keys to the apartment.” The man did not answer the door, so the woman approached another person in the parking lot. She told the person she needed an ambulance. An ambulance was called, and the woman was evaluated but not transported to the hospital.

Where am I?

8:49 p.m., Boulevard of the Arts and Orange Avenue

Intoxicated person: A homeless man was found to be sleeping on the sidewalk. Police found that the man was impaired and did not recognize where he was. The man had trouble speaking and could not walk without assistance. Police found that he could be a danger to himself or others without medical care, so they transported him to the hospital.