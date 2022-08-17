Sarasota Cops Corner: Vacation altercation

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Free ride

6:07 p.m., 100 block of Watergate Drive

Dispute: The owner of a taxi service called police to settle a case of an unpaid fare that resulted from confusion over who was supposed to pay. The driver had picked up the rider from a car dealership and, upon arrival at the destination, the rider did not pay for the $45 fare. The rider instead stated the dealership was supposed to cover the cost, he had no money and had believed it to have been settled.

Apparently not a unique circumstance, the driver said he did not wish to pursue payment, adding that similar situations happen often. The dealership was not called, and the cabbie stated he did not want to be contacted by the passenger for future service.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Stay(away)cation

9:04 p.m., 400 block of South Polk Drive

Dispute: A female caller told dispatch she needed help, although on call back she told the dispatcher all was fine. Still, an officer met with the caller who said her family was renting the home while on vacation, and that a family altercation had gotten out of control.

Her brother-in-law became intoxicated, she reported, causing an argument with his wife. The man was not at the scene at the time.

The caller told the officer some family members had already packed and were leaving in an effort to keep the peace. The officer was advised that the family would lock the door to prevent the inebriated aggressor from returning. Although the officer offered to remain on the scene while the family separated, the woman who placed the call initially advised him that his presence would only further upset the family.

The incident was reported to property management company.

Friday, Aug. 12

Triggered driver

5:27 p.m., 1300 Block of Main Street

Dispute: A case of road rage and a claim of a brandished handgun brought police to a call made five minutes earlier from Fruitville Road at Orange Avenue, where the complainant said she blew her horn at another driver who cut off a third vehicle. In response, she said the driver appeared to wave a handgun, pointed upward and not at her. The complainant said she could not provide a description of the driver because of the dark tinted windows, but was certain she saw the shape of a weapon.

The woman was able to provide police with the license plate number of the offender’s vehicle. Officers canvassed the area and were unable to locate it. Based on the victim’s description alone, police were unable to determine if a crime had been committed.

Sunday, Aug. 14

He said, she said

1:30 p.m., 100 block of North Tamiami Trail

Property Damage: A dispute between a couple while driving over the John Ringling Bridge spilled over into alleged fisticuffs — with slaps and fingernails added for good measure — resulting in police response to a nearby location on Tamiami Trail. Officers responded to a call from a male passenger, claiming he was battered by his girlfriend, who was driving the vehicle.

The man claimed the woman, during what began as a verbal altercation, punched him in the eye, and upon covering his face with his hands was scratched several more times on the forearm. The woman disputed the claim, saying her boyfriend sustained his injuries as she attempted to pull him from the car while he was causing damage by punching the dashboard, speaker and mirror. The man’s injuries, police concluded, were consistent with her claims as opposed to his. There was also no apparent evidence of a slap or punch to the face.

Police noted obvious damage to the woman’s vehicle, including a broken speaker and passenger side mirror, estimating the cost at $150. Although the woman said she did not want to pursue charges, the man was taken to Sarasota County Jail where he was booked for criminal mischief.