Sarasota Cops Corner: The kids are all right

Saturday, Nov. 12

Phantom house noises

9:17 p.m., 2800 block of Hawthorne Street

Suspicion: A woman who claimed to hear noises as if someone was in her house prompted her sister to call law enforcement. Her sister said the woman thought noise was coming from the living room. When she went into the room to investigate she said she heard something upstairs, then stated because there is no upstairs she source of the noise was a mystery.

She said she then went into her bedroom and hid under the bed for awhile, and later thought she heard a sound of someone moving the door handle. Officers checked the residence and did not find anything suspicious or out of place. No further action was taken.

Saturday Nov. 12

Phantom car crashes

10:59 a.m., South Washington Boulevard at South Tamiami Trail

Disturbance: An officer met with rescue personnel who advised that they responded to a call for an injured man who fell off a bicycle in the road. While being treated, the bike rider said as he was riding he became involved in two separate car crashes. The officer reported there did not appear to be any evidence to suggest a crash or crashes had actually occurred.

The rider declined the officer’s offer to file a police report, then exited the ambulance, collected his belongings and left the scene. No further action was taken.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Expressive delivery

7:32 p.m., 7700 block of Plantation Circle

Disturbance: A woman called 911 because of a “rude encounter” with an Amazon package delivery person. When asked to move the delivery van from the valet parking area, the woman reported the driver responded by saying, “I’m new and I’ll park where I want, you (expletive, expletive, expletive). He then dropped the packages outside the door and proceeded to call her additional names. The woman was told this was as customer service matter and was advised to call the company with the complaint.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Drug deal gone bad

1:47 p.m., 1400 block of 10th street

Disturbance: A man involved in an illegal drug deal called police to report an assault, alleging he was struck with a milk crate. The complainant would not provide any identification information other than his name, but did show what appeared to be a laceration to his hand as a result of the attack. The alleged attacker disputed the claim and identified the complainant as a drug dealer. He further alleged the complainant possessed a quantity of illegal substances. The complainant acknowledged the two were involved in a drug transaction prior to the dispute. Although the complainant was adamant the accused be arrested for the assault, he refused to cooperate with an investigation. Other witnesses refused to offer additional details. No action was taken.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

An Uber with a siren

1:06 a.m., 2600 block of Martin Street

Juvenile Disturbance: A police cruiser became a de facto Uber after two juveniles, a boyfriend and girlfriend, were picked up on a possible disturbance call. The two advised the officer they were walking to one of their homes, but had stopped because the girl was having difficulty breathing. She advised police at the scene that she was fine and refused medical attention.

Both were transported to the girl’s home to advise her mother that they were both going to the boy’s home, to where they were subsequently transported by police.