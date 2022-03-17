Sarasota Cops Corner: Speaking in code

Thursday, March 10

Speaking in code

9:50 p.m., 200 block of Grant Drive

Suspicious incident: A 9-1-1 operator received a call, but the caller never spoke. Rather, the operator heard buttons being pushed. The operator began asking yes-or-no questions and came to believe an emergency was taking place. After some time though, the caller hung up. When the operator called the number back, the call went directly to voicemail. Police went to the residence of which the call was made but the home owners explained nobody had called the police and no emergency was taking place. No further action was taken.

Friday, March 11

Sketchy flyers

12:50 p.m., 300 block of Washington Drive

Suspicious incident: Police responded to a call about suspicious flyers spread across the ground near residences. The flyers, which made comments about members of the Joe Biden administration, were inside of plastic bags along with corn kernels. Police were unable to identify who created and distributed the flyers, but passed the information along to a police detective.

Drifting boat

7:20 p.m., 1000 block of Tamiami Trail

Suspicious incident: A man called police over what he thought was an unoccupied boat drifting along the shoreline. When police arrived they noticed the boat was anchored to the shore and there was a man sitting on it. Police asked if the man needed assistance and he declined. The police left the scene without any further incident.

Saturday, March 12

Hopping the fence

10:10 p.m., 1000 block of Hampton Road

Suspicious person: A man noticed someone he did not recognize on his front lawn. He asked the person why he was there, but instead of saying anything the person silently took a few steps towards him. Security footage showed the person jumping the man’s fence and looking inside of his vehicle. Once police arrived, they searched for the man and reviewed the footage. They discovered that multiple vehicles in the area had recently been burglarized. Police were unable to find the man but reported they were able to get fingerprints from the fence.

Sunday, March 13

Turn it down

11:50 p.m., 3700 block of Amherst Avenue

Noise disturbance: A woman called police about loud music coming from her neighbor’s apartment. When police arrived they confirmed a loud bass sound that made the residence vibrate. Police attempted to contact the resident for 15 minutes but could not be heard over the music. Police finally made contact and asked a man to turn down his music. He agreed to avoid any further conflict.