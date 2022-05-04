Sarasota Cops Corner: Prone to trespassing

Saturday, April 23

Too late

11:02 p.m., 1300 block of Main Street

Noise: Because of a high volume of priority calls, police were not able to immediately respond to a complaint of noise. Once an officer arrived, he did not witness any noise rising to the level of a city infraction.

Monday, April 25

Oops

10:53 a.m., North Tuttle Avenue at 12th Street

Lost property: A man called police to report losing his wallet from the roof of his truck near the intersection, saying he had laid it there but it must have fallen off. The man reported the wallet contained identification, several credit cards and cash. The officer took a report on the incident and asked the man to alert the police if he finds the wallet.

Thursday, April 28

Lights, please

2:17 a.m., North Tamiami Trail and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Traffic/investigation: An officer who spotted a vehicle driving without headlights or taillights stopped the driver and reported smelling the odor of raw marijuana. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and a pipe with residue. The driver was issued a civil citation for the marijuana.

Uh, that’s suspicious

8 a.m., 5000 block of Sunset Circle

Found property: A passer-by notified police upon their discovery of a suspicious package. Police examined the package and found it contained two adult toys, which were taken to police headquarters and placed into property storage.

Saturday, April 30

Waiting to play

5:03 a.m., 100 block of Pineapple Avenue

Suspicious person: The manager of a downtown condominium called police to report a man had been sitting outside on a bench for hours, listening to music. Police spoke to the man on the beach, who said he had arrived the previous night without a car and decided to remain in the area because he was planning to play his harmonica at the nearby Farmer’s Market. He left the area on foot without incident after talking to police.

I scream, you scream

2:07 a.m., 2800 block of Tamiami Trail

Noise: A resident called police to report screaming and other loud voices from a nearby pub. An officer reported being in the vicinity of the pub throughout his shift and only heard normal conversational sounds. He stayed nearby until all the vehicles left the area.

Prone to trespass

11:27 p.m., 1400 block of Main Street

Trespassing: A property owner complained to police that he found a man in the prone position at his business. The property owner wanted a trespassing citation issued, which the officer did while explaining to the man he would be subject to arrest if he returned within a year.