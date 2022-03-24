Sarasota Cops Corner: Pacing and panicked

Thursday, March 17

An endless party

7:40 p.m., 2200 block of Arlington Street

Disturbance: A woman informed police that her neighbor had been playing loud music throughout the night for several days. She said she had seen more than 15 people in the back yard partying and she could not sleep because of the noise. When the police arrived they did not hear any noise issues. An officer spoke to the neighbor who agreed to keep the music down when he plays it in the future. Officers left the area with no further issues.

Friday, March 18

I don’t know you

7:20 p.m., 800 block of Mecca Drive

Suspicious person: A woman parked her car and was walking into her apartment building, when another woman approached her and appeared upset. She said that the woman had pushed her boyfriend recently, but the woman had no idea who the person was. As she entered her apartment, she informed the unknown woman that she was calling the police. When the police arrived, they did not find the unknown woman. The apartment complex manager was informed.

Saturday, March 19

Hearing things

5:30 p.m., 1500 block of 31st Street

Burglary: A woman informed police that she heard someone break into her home and may have heard a gunshot. When police arrived, they noticed the front door was slightly open and they called out for anyone inside to come out. The woman answered the door, and someone else in the house told officers the woman had been hearing things that were not there for the past few days. The officers inspected the home and did not find any sign of a crime. The woman was evaluated and did not need immediate medical attention. The officers left without any further incident.

Pacing and panicked

11:35 p.m., 1800 block of Main Street

Impaired person: A bartender called police about a man who appeared to be pacing around the bar out of anger. Officers arrived and noticed the man pacing. The man was sweaty and appeared to have dilated pupils. After officers asked the man to step outside, he explained that he was angry after a taxi refused to drive him to his out of town home. An officer called a taxi for the man, but the man got angry at the taxi driver for not letting him ride in the front seat. The taxi driver then allowed him to sit in the front seat, which prompted the man to refuse to enter the vehicle. The officers took the man into protective custody.

Sunday, March 20

5:30 p.m., 1400 block of 10th Street

Fight: A man got into a verbal argument with a man he did not know. He began to walk away once he realized the conversation got heated, but he told police that for an unknown reason he approached the man again. He took off his shirt and engaged in a mutual fight with the man and lost. Officers took him to where the fight began to gather the rest of his belongings. Officers then left without any further incident occurring.