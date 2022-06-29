Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Tuesday June 21

Hail damage?

7:11 p.m., 200 block of Ben Franklin Drive

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.

Wednesday, June 22

Driveway duel

7:19 p.m., 1100 block of 39th Street

Civil disturbance: A homeowner having a new driveway installed called police after learning the contractor was accosted by a neighbor earlier in the day. The contractor had told the homeowner a man who lives across the street began yelling at him and his brother, threatening to “kill him with a gun,” although no gun was apparent. The officer spoke to the neighbor, who complained about continuous construction at the house, adding he was convinced it was occurring without a permit. He admitted to approaching the contractor, but denied making any threat. When suggested he should address his concern with the city’s building department, he agreed and stated he would not bother the workers or property owner again.

Friday, June 24

Laying in wait

1 p.m., 2000 block of North Washington Boulevard

Baker Act: Responding to a retail location in the 2000 block of North Washington Boulevard, an officer discovered a woman, after being told she was not welcome there, lying on the ground, blocking the driveway and refusing to move. Noting that she was moaning while speaking, the officer inquired as to her condition. “It’s hot,” she said, appearing to be suffering from heat. Returning with a bottle of cold water, the officer advised the woman she would be transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital under the Baker Act. After initially refusing treatment, the woman was eventually persuaded to be transported by ambulance. A Baker Act report was completed and issued to SMH.

Flying low

11:40 a.m, 5400 block of North Tamiami Trail

Reckless boating: Sarasota-Brandenton International Airport reported a parasailing boat operating in Sarasota Bay too close to the airport’s restricted airspace. Officers were dispatched to the location of the boat operator, who was advised to leave the area.