Sarasota Cops Corner: Get off my lawn!

Monday, Aug. 29

No trespassing, meth heads

1:55 p.m., 2100 block of Waldemere Street

Dispute: A resident upset about guests of a neighbor frequently trespassing on his yard called police to request help in solving the situation. The complainant told the officer he was upset because the neighbors are “meth heads” who have many visitors throughout the day and night and they frequently walk through his yard. The officer spoke with the neighbor who said he is aware of the complaints, and he and other residents of the home would stay off the yard. He also advised he would tell their guests to do the same.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Laundry and dumpster diving

4:28 p.m., 5300 block of Royal Palm Avenue

Dispute: A woman digging through a trash bin brought police to a community clubhouse, where a complainant advised that the woman became belligerent with he and his wife. The conflict was verbal, but the complainant said after checking security video footage it appears the woman had been washing clothes in the community pool in the morning and then later returns to retrieve them. The subject had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival, and the complainant said he would call again if she returns,

Thursday, Sept. 1

Juvenile brawl

6:11 p.m., 1800 block of 24th Street

Fight: Police responded to a fight in progress among 60 to 70 juveniles apparently related to an ongoing dispute among a few of those involved. Officers had responded to a call previously involving some of the juvenile subjects. When officers arrived, they saw many of the subjects yelling insults at each other. Two fights had broken out among four individuals outside a residence. Video evidence was recovered from several onlookers, showing approximately six to 10 subjects in a fight, all believed to be juveniles.

Witnesses on the scene provided conflicting statements and, due to the chaotic nature, officers were unable to determine who may have committed crimes. Because of the lack of evidence of an aggressor, no charges were filed. No serious injuries were reported.