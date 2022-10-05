Sarasota Cops Corner: Food flight

Monday, Sept. 26

Uber angry

9:01 p.m., 1100 block of Tuttle Avenue

Criminal mischief: An Uber driver reported to police that two men in a vehicle blocked his path, in an apparent case of case of road rage, and caused significant damage to his windshield. The victim reported he stopped outside of an establishment to pick up a client when the driver of another vehicle would not move from in front of him or let him pass. The Uber driver confronted the driver of the suspect vehicle, and reported as he was returning to his car two men exited the suspect vehicle and began to punch his windshield.

The two subjects then returned to the vehicle and left. The victim provided descriptions of the assailants and their vehicle, and a Florida license plate number. The Uber passenger confirmed the assault on the Uber vehicle. Employees at a convenience store across the street advised they were not able to access the video surveillance footage as there was no manager on shift. A follow-up was to be conducted to attain video footage of the incident. The victim does wish to press charges if the perpetrators can be located.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Food flight

8:35 a.m., 1800 block of North Tamiami Trail

Disturbance: A hotel employee called police following a verbal dispute with a female guest who, for no apparent reason, began to toss continental breakfast items about the lobby while screaming obscenities. After the employee observed her enter a room, he repeatedly knocked on the door but nobody answered. He told police he wanted the woman removed from the property.

A man did answer the door when the officer knocked, and when advised the woman was being asked to leave, advised that he was also leaving. The pair packed their belongings and left, the woman being advised she was being served with a trespassing notice and could not return within the next year. To that, she replied, "You won't arrest me,” and exited via a rear door.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

No cats, and no refund

3:15 p.m., 800 block of South Tamiami Trail

Civil dispute: In another hotel disturbance, a female guest caused a disturbance when she attempted to bring two cats into an establishment with a no-pets policy. When she was told by an employee she could also not receive a refund from the hotel, she began to yell at the staffer and threatened to sue the hotel.

An officer explained to the woman that the hotel was unable to provide a refund because she made the reservation through a third party. She said she understood and subsequently left the property.

Thursday, Sept. 29

No olive branch

4:23 p.m. 2400 block of Bahia vista Street

Civil dispute: A man was dropping his daughter off at the home of the girl’s mother when a neighbor approached him, began cursing and said he “better leave with his kid before it gets bad.” The man, bewildered by the verbal attack, called police because he did not feel safe leaving his daughter at the home.

The woman explained her boyfriend’s brother-in-law had been trimming branches that were threatening to fall on her property, and was unaware that the neighbor had asked him not to cut a particular branch as it hosted his wife’s bird and squirrel feeder. The officer spoke with the neighbor, who said he was angry because, he alleged, the tree trimmer intentionally cut the branch and then laughed about it. The neighbor admitted to cursing the woman and her boyfriend because they frequently have petty issues.

The officer advised both parties to avoid each other and cease instigating disputes.

Friday, Sept. 30

Debris dumping dispute

1:57 p.m., 2400 block of Alameda Avenue

Civil dispute: In yet another storm debris incident, a resident complained to police that a tree service deposited branches from a large tree that fell across the street during Hurricane Ian on his front lawn. As it turns out, the debris was actually left on the public easement at the front of his property, which extends 25 feet, 8 inches from the street. The edge of the debris stack was two inches beyond the easement.

The officer contacted emergency management personnel, who confirmed that the utility easement is the proper location to deposit storm debris, and both agreed that occupying an additional two inches was not a matter for dispute. The officer informed the complainant that although it would have been ideal to have the debris placed in front of his neighbor's home, it was placed on a legal easement designated for disaster debris pick-up, which should occur in approximately two to three weeks.