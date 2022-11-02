Sarasota Cops Corner: Dude, where's my bike?

Monday, Oct. 24

Walking on broken glass

12:21 p.m., 1500 block of 24th Street

Property damage: A loud argument between two women resulted in one of them breaking windows at a residence with a metal pole. When police arrived, the caller explained her sister, with whom she lives, and her sister’s friend were the two involved in the dispute, and that the friend caused the damage. She further stated her sister chased the friend from the scene after windows were broken.

The sister involved in the argument said she was not harmed and did not wish to press charges. As she was being interviewed, the friend returned to the scene, at which time the victim became uncooperative, said she did not want her friend to get in trouble and refused to complete a written statement. Based on the victim’s lack of cooperation, no criminal charges were filed.

Friday, Oct,. 28

Dude, where’s my bike?

8:50 p.m., 1400 block of 10th Street

Civil Dispute: A man who left his electric bicycle locked in a rack called police when he learned it had been accidentally scrapped by the Salvation Army. The man said he informed personnel at the facility that the bike was there, and when he discovered it missing he reported it to a representative of the organization. The employee stated she was aware of the bike and she had contacted management with regard to its disappearance.

Management confirmed that maintenance had removed a number of apparently donated old bicycles from the area, including the victim’s, for scrapping. The employee told police she informed the victim to contact management and report the incident for reimbursement. The bike, the victim told police, was valued at approximately $2,000. The officer advised the victim to present a receipt for the property to organization management.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Breaking and exiting

9:53 a.m., 1200 block of 43rd Street

Family Dispute: An officer responded to a residence where he met with the caller who advised she was in an argument with her mother. She said during that argument several items in the house were broken including her TV, which she broke herself, and her mother’s glass coffee table, which her mother broke. When the officer spoke to the mother, she confirmed that each of them broke their own possessions.

The mother said the pair had lived in the same house for four months, but her daughter had become disrespectful and wants her removed. The officer explained police could not force her to leave and that she would have to pursue legal eviction with the landlord. The officer persuaded the daughter to stay at a friend’s house for awhile “just to cool off.” Because each party broke their own possessions, no crime had occurred.