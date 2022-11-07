Sarasota Cops Corner: Buy my fentanyl

Monday, Oct. 31

No pay, no stay

10:16 p.m., 4000 block of North Tamiami Trail

Civil Dispute: Long-term hotel guests who refused to leave after overextending their stay became a dispute when they stopped making payments. The complainant stated the guests had been staying in the room since September, and when told they would have to leave after not paying became verbally hostile toward her, at which point she called law enforcement. When police informed one of the guests he would have to leave, he was in the process of packing his belongings would leave within the hour. The hotel employee was advised to call police the next morning if the room was not vacated.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

A fiery debate

1:08 p.m., 1500 block of 24th Street

Dispute: A dispute between two women who had been in a dating relationship for two months resulted in an arson threat. The complainant told police that after a dispute her girlfriend arrived to retrieve her belongings. When she was asked if the altercation became physical, the complainant became uncooperative and told police she just doesn’t want the woman in the home any longer. The complainant said her now-former partner said he would burn the house down if there were any future arguments. Arson threat notwithstanding, it was determined that no crime was committed.

Friday, Nov. 4

Buy my narcotics!

9:03 p.m., 1500 block of Oak Park Avenue

Dispute: Police arrived at the scene of a domestic dispute and spoke with a woman who advised she and her boyfriend were having an argument because she refused to finance a fentanyl purchase. During the argument, she stated he began yelling profanities and at one point grabbed a knife and threatened to stab himself if she didn’t give him money. The woman also alleged the man was involved in a previous aggravated assault, which took place outside of the city. A check for warrants yielded no results. It was determined no crime was committed.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Night out fight

2:22 a.m., 1100 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: A man accusing his husband of looking and talking to other men inside a club resulted in a parking lot dispute that brought police to the scene. There, the accuser told officers his husband was struck by a third party in the parking lot, which the accused denied. However, the accused did tell police that during the verbal altercation, which never became physical, that he said wanted a divorce and to see other people. During his investigations the officer observed both men to be intoxicated and incapable of providing clear details of the events that transpired inside the club and in the parking lot. Both parties said they would separate at least for the night. No further action was taken.