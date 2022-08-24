Sarasota Cops Corner: Auto held hostage

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Misguided anger

9:38 a.m., 2000 block of Adams Lane

Disturbance: An officer was dispatched to the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s office because a man was cursing and yelling at staff. The man explained he was attempting to retrieve property from the Sarasota Police Department and that no one would help him. The officer explained that he was in the wrong location and, after being told he needed to go to the police station, the man said he didn’t know how to get there. The officer personally escorted him to the correct location and helped him call the property department.

Vehicle held hostage

1:18 p.m., 2100 block of North Washington Boulevard

Dispute: An argument over payment and service brought an officer to an auto repair shop, where a worker refused to lower a customer’s vehicle from a lift unless he paid $20 for service related to tires the business did not have in stock. The customer called police to help retrieve his vehicle. Police spoke to the worker who explained he spent 45 minutes with the customer and, although the shop did not have the tires he wanted, the charge was for his time. The officer explained the dispute was a civil matter and the worker could not hold the customer’s vehicle for services not rendered. The worker lowered the vehicle and the customer left the area.

Boat break-in

3:10 p.m., 10th Street Boat Ramp

Agency assistance: A Longboat Key marine patrol officer assisted Sarasota Police in the apprehension of a suspect in a reported boat break-in. The Longboat officer arrived at the boat ramp area and spotted under a tree a man who resembled the suspect’s description. The Longboat officer stood by while city police responded and helped until no further assistance was needed

Saturday, Aug. 20

Fort Serta

12:24 p.m., 1600 block of Laurel Street

Dispute: A complaint about a wall made of mattresses brought a patrol officer to a residence where two roommates were involved in a dispute. The caller told the officer his roommate placed the mattresses to create a separation, which also cut off a portion of shared area he could no longer access, specifically the use of a microwave oven. The wall builder placed the microwave on his side of the barricade and told the caller to not come to his side of the room. The officer explained that because it is a shared residence, both parties had the equal right to access common areas, including the microwave oven, and if they have any future similar disputes they should contact their landlord.