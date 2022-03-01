Sarasota Cops Corner: All for $12

Sunday Feb. 20

Doorbell damage

5:30 p.m., 2200 block of Hickory Street

Suspicious incident: A woman called the police after she noticed a rock had been thrown at her Ring doorbell. She had been out of town and returned to find the damage. She did not find any other damage or theft and the device had run out of battery power before the event occurred. No suspects were identified and the reason for damaging the door bell was not discovered.

Tuesday Feb. 22

Love triangle

12:10 p.m., 900 block of North Beneva Road

Suspicious incident: A man was frustrated because he and his wife recently got divorced. He noticed that another man had been communicating with his ex-wife about the divorce which also frustrated him. He first contacted the man via phone, then showed up to the man’s workplace to tell him to stay out of his business. The workplace contacted the police who found that no crime was committed, but they asked the man not to show up at the workplace again.

Wednesday Feb. 23

Night on the town

1:15 a.m., 1700 block of 32nd Street

Dispute: Police responded to a woman’s call about an argument between her and a family member. When police arrived, the woman did not wish to identify with whom she had an argument and did not provide many details. A few minutes after police left, the woman called again, and when police arrived for the second time she explained that she was arguing with her boyfriend and wanted him to leave. She told police that she was upset he had come home late that night. Police did not find any evidence of a physical altercation, other than a hand injury to the boyfriend. The boyfriend explained he had recently broken a table out of frustration. The boyfriend left the residence and no crime occurred.

Moving in

9:00 p.m., 1200 block of 4th Street

Trespassing: A woman called the police stating that two men were in her driveway. She explained that she yelled at the men to get off her property and she later observed them at a home across the street. When police arrived, they questioned the two men who said they were moving into the home. The two men were calm and cooperative, even providing a key to the home. But neither man was able to provide proof that they were renting the home. Police researched the property but there was no way to confirm they had rented the home. Police were unable to resolve the issue.

Cutting a convertible

11:40 p.m., 1500 block of Conrad Avenue

Vehicle burglary: A man stepped out to his convertible and noticed a hole was cut through the softtop roof. After inspecting his vehicle, he noticed that $12 in cash was stolen from his glove compartment. Police responded to the incident and searched for fingerprints but were unsuccessful. The man explained that he had a security camera but the location of the hole was out of the camera’s frame. No suspect was identified and nothing else appeared to have been stolen.