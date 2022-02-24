Sarasota Cops Corner: A surprise Valentine's guest

Sunday Feb. 13

Renegade theft

8:50 p.m., 1400 block of Tamiami Trail

Intoxicated person: Police responded to a call requesting substance abuse services. When an officer arrived, he found the woman who had called and she continued asking for services. The woman was intoxicated but functional, according to the report. The woman claimed she had a drinking problem but had been sober until recently. An officer transported her to the hospital and on the way, the woman claimed Lorenzo Lamas had stolen money from her. When an officer informed her that Lorenzo Lamas was a famous actor, she listed off other celebrities she claimed to have stolen from her. She was transported to the hospital without further issues.

Monday Feb. 14

A bad Valentine

5:55 p.m., 1900 block of 5th Street

Suspicious incident: Police arrived at a home where a woman reported a man who was not supposed to be there. He did not have a key or permission to enter the residence but found a way in anyway. The man, who was drunk, told officers that he had been friends with woman for more than 35 years. The woman acknowledged this but wanted him off her property. The man claimed that the woman hit him in the eye, but police concluded that his black eye was not from an event that day. The police report noted that the man took a final sip of beer before being escorted out of the house.

Wednesday Feb. 16

Sticking to it

7:45 a.m., 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Suspicious person: A man entered a convenience store with a wooden walking stick and alarmed the cashier. He proceeded to walk in and out of the store which prompted the cashier to call the police. Upon arrival, police saw the man trying to purchase items as the cashier explained he did not have enough money. Police offered the man services but he refused. The man left the property without any further problems.

Bad break-up

8:45 a.m., 4900 block of Royal Palm Avenue

Written threat: A man had received multiple threatening text messages a few days after breaking up with his girlfriend. He did not recognize any of the originating phone numbers, but he said he believed them to be friends and family of his ex-girlfriend. He knew that several people were upset about the breakup and feared he was in danger.

Rise and shine

3:45 p.m., 1200 block of Tamiami Trail

Trespassing: Police were called to check on a man who was found sleeping outside of a bakery. When police arrived, they asked him to leave. The man woke up and left without any further issues.