Sarasota Cops Corner: A relationship gone flat

Friday, Sept. 9

Whoops, there it is!

12:07 a.m., 900 block of University Parkway

Dispute: An “extremely intoxicated” guest causing a disturbance in a hotel lobby accused the desk clerk of not returning his debit card. When police arrived, the suspect admitted to the officer that he “drank a lot” but would not return to his room until the clerk returned his card. As the dispute continued, the tipsy traveler was informed he would be removed from the location if he did not cease the disturbance. When police asked for his identification, the man’s debit card was in his hand when he removed his ID from his pocket. He subsequently returned to his room without further incident and no crime was reported.

Dog dispute death threat

10:46 a.m., 1900 block of Central Avenue

Dispute: A reported death threat in a dispute over a dog brought officers to a residence where a man had left the canine in a woman’s care. The dog was supposed to have been retrieved two days earlier, and was left with no food. The woman, not willing to buy food, called animal control, but received no answer and let the dog go free.

The man told police he was unable to keep the dog and sought to return it to the seller for the $100 price following its stay with the caretaker. The caretaker said it was not her fault the man could no longer return the dog. During the course of their argument, the woman reported the man make a death threat.

The woman said she wished to file charges over the dog and the threat, but was advised that a threat made over the phone did not constitute a violation of the law, and that the issue with the dog was a civil matter. No further action was taken.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Back for seconds

4:45 p.m., 100 block of North Lemon Avenue

Disturbance: Police responded to a restaurant where the manager and patrons wanted a man removed for causing a disturbance. An officer made contact with the man and escorted him out of the establishment. Following a brief interview, the man was informed he had been issued a trespassing warning and was banned from the establishment for one year and, if he returned, would be arrested.

While the officer was completing his report outside of the restaurant, the man returned and began to taunt employees from the sidewalk. Upon a second warning of arrest, he left the scene. The officer notified the restaurant manager that if he returned to call police.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Scorned slasher?

8:30 a.m., 1200 block of South Orange Avenue

Property Damage: An argument with an ex-girlfriend who allegedly slashed his tires prompted a man to contact police to file a report for insurance purposes. Sometime between 4 a.m. and noon, the victim’s vehicle was parked in the driveway at his residence when the tires were slashed, and he told an officer he believed the damage was caused by his former flame.

In an effort to defuse the spat, the man said he called a friend to pick him up. Between the time he had left the residence, where the woman remained, and he returned, the tires were damaged and the woman was gone. He declined to disclose her last name because he wanted no action taken against her. The residence does have cameras, and the man said he was waiting to learn from the property owner if they captured images of the incident.

He advised police that since the argument, he has blocked the woman from contacting him, has not questioned her about the tires and, although she has had access to the home in the past, she no longer has keys.

The case was left pending further information from the victim.