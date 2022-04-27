Sarasota Cops Corner: A prescription for trouble

Thursday, April 14

A prescription for trouble

9:45 p.m., 20 block of Goodrich Avenue

Suspicious incident: Three friends had gone out for drinks and returned to a man’s apartment. One man became unsettled when he could not find his prescription pill bottle. Intoxicated, the man accused each of his friends of stealing the medication. The resident of the apartment asked the man to leave, which angered him and prompted a call to police. Officers deescalated the situation, and each friend searched for the missing medication to no avail. Finally, the man left to search for his medication at his own home.

Saturday, April 16

Pipe problem

8:15 p.m., 1500 block of Central Avenue

Suspicious incident: A juvenile witness reported another juvenile causing trouble in a nearby park. The witness said that the boy took a rod and began beating a water pipe, which caused a leak. The witness did not know the boy but knew he had seen him before. Officers responded to the call and evaluated the leak. The Public Works Department was contacted and said that the issue would be repaired in the coming days. No suspect was found.

Sunday, April 17

Exceeding her welcome

5 a.m., 1500 block of 31st Street

Trespassing: A family offered a woman to spend the night at their home to keep her from sleeping outside. But when the woman arrived, she became angry and made a threat to burn the house down. The family contacted the police who arrived and evaluated the situation. There was a dispute on whether she had to leave the residence she was initially invited to stay, but the woman willingly left the property.

Where’s my car?

11 a.m., 700 block of Osprey Avenue

Suspicious incident: A woman called the police because her boyfriend refused to tell her where her car was. She said she had gone downtown with her boyfriend and other friends but had not seen her vehicle since. Officers searched downtown for the vehicle and found it. The vehicle was returned to the woman, who said she spent the next day getting away from her boyfriend.

Drunken cycling

11:45 p.m., Intersection of High Point Drive and Tamiami Trail

Impaired person: A witness reported a man on the side of the street next to a bicycle. When officers arrived, they found a man with minor injuries which appeared to have come from a bicycle crash. Officers found an open beer in the bike’s bottle-holder and could smell beer on the man’s breath. Officers helped the man to his feet and transported him to the hospital.