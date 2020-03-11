Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Conner Whittaker

Conner Whittaker is a junior pitcher on the Sarasota High baseball team. He threw six innings, allowing no earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts, in the team's 7-2 home win against North Port High on Tuesday.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started playing when I was 5. My older brother was already playing baseball at that time so I looked up to him and wanted to do what he did. From there I just fell in love with the game and continued with it.

What is the appeal to you?

Being able to compete as a team and build relationships you will have forever. For high school baseball, the end goal is winning a state championship. It’s fun to be able to have that as a goal.

What is your best pitch?

Definitely my curveball at the moment because I can place it different spots depending on what count it is. It keeps hitters off balance.

What is your favorite memory?

Freshman year, making it all the way to the state championship game. Being a part of that was an unforgettable moment.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Honestly, dealing with adversity and people always saying, 'You aren’t good enough.' You just have to ignore them and play your game. You can’t control everything that happens so always keep your head up high.

What are your goals for this season?

Returning to the state championship game, but that’s far ahead. We just have to keep getting better day by day and hopefully we will end up there.

What is your favorite food?

Chipotle for sure. I get white rice with chicken, corn, cheese and sour cream in a bowl. Also, I always get a tortilla on the side.

What is your favorite TV show?

I watch a lot of "Live PD."

Which superpower would you pick?

Being able to read minds would be nice. Being able to know what someone is thinking could help in a lot of ways.

What is your favorite subject?

I would say it is English this year. I couldn’t ask for a better teacher. Shout out to Mrs. Hodge.

What is the best advice you have received?

Have fun at whatever you are doing. It’s as simple as that. If you aren’t having fun doing something, why do it? Be happy and it will go a long way.

Finish this sentence: "Conner Whittaker is … "

… A winner.