Sarasota commissioners want to revisit paid parking on Siesta Key

At Commissioner Al Maio’s urging, the County Commission will renew the discussion on implementing paid parking on Siesta Key.

“I cannot go to a meeting on Siesta without a question about parking,” Maio told commissioners. “Are we going to address it? Do we want paid parking?”

Commissioners agreed to host a workshop where stakeholders can come and discuss the possibility of paid parking on Siesta Key, and other parking options, like the lot in the works at 6647 Midnight Pass Road.

Maio cited three surveys that showed members of the Siesta Key Association, the Siesta Key Condominium Association and the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce were in favor of paid parking at the public beach, if county residents were exempt from having to pay and if the money raised stays on Siesta Key.

“It’s going to be a fairness issue,” Commission Chair Nancy Detert said, suggesting the county should survey residents in other areas as well.

But Maio said what the three Siesta organizations want — such as free parking for residents — would benefit the rest of the county, too.

In the past, commissioners have raised concerns that paid parking at the public beach wouldn’t help keep cars off the Key, and wouldn’t raise a substantial amount of money for the county.

Since the summer the commission has been grappling with the idea of alleviating traffic and parking issues on the Key. Staff brought a slew of possible solutions before the board, including paid parking, adding more parking lots, adding parking off the Key and implementing a public transit option to get people to the beach, or starting a bike sharing program.

The conversation stalled after all of the options were presented by staff in December. Commissioners asked for some more information, but the tone of the conversation showed cost was an issue in moving forward with any of the options: it would likely cost too much money to construct a parking lot, or expand public transit options, or start a new program like paid parking.

The only firm decision the commission made was to begin the process of clearing the land on Midnight Pass Road to make way for 30 or so parking spaces.

A date has not been set for the future parking workshop.