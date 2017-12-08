Sarasota commissioners pick Detert as 2018 chair

Vice chair Nancy Detert was chosen by her County Commission colleagues to serve as the board’s chair in 2018.

Charles Hines was selected to be vice chair and Michael Moran will serve as Pro Tem.

The votes were unanimous. She replaces Paul Caragiulo, who will continue serving through the end of the month.

The board chair presides over commission meetings.

Detert was elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016. She previously served in the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate from 1998-2016.

Detert's other public service includes the Sarasota County School Board, Enterprise Florida Board of Directors, Florida Commission on Tourism and the Department of Education's Commission on Leadership for High Needs Districts.

"I'm honored to be selected by my colleagues on the board to serve as chair," Detert said, adding, "And I'm looking forward to leading the board into a new year."