City Commission to discuss event regulations

On Tuesday, the City Commission will consider revisions to special events regulations that could give residents more influence over whether officials permit proposed street closures.

If You Go What: Regular City Commission meeting

When: 2:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20

Where: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 1565 First St.

The Downtown Sarasota Condo Association has submitted four proposed changes to the city’s special events ordinance. The proposal would reshape the existing regulations, which states event organizers must obtain approval from 2/3rds of affected property owners before a street closure can occur. Under that system, a residential building can cast just one vote on behalf of all residents.

Under the DSCA proposal, both businesses and individual residential property owners would be considered affected parties if they are located on a street that is proposed to be closed between six and 72 hours for an event. Event organizers would have to mail notices of the proposal to all affected parties, who would then have a 30-day window to contact the city’s special events office with their input.

"Public comment will be a significant factor in the decision by the city to approve or deny the closure application," the DSCA proposal states.

The DSCA is proposing other changes, including:

A prohibition on all street closures that would prevent access to residential buildings unless 100% of the affected parties approve of the closure.

An allowance for street closures up to six hours in length that would limit access to residential buildings, as long as access is actively managed or "reasonable intermittent access" is possible without active management.

Limits on the number of street closures between six and 72 hours allowed in the same location. The proposal suggests a maximum of two closures in a four-week span and 12 closures in a 12-month span.

The DSCA said the proposal was designed to balance the desires of residents with input from city staff and downtown merchants. Depending on the commission’s direction, city staff could prepare a draft ordinance incorporating some or all of the DSCA’s proposal for discussion at a future meeting.

Also on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting:

The commission will discuss Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s efforts to move its aquarium operation from City Island to Nathan Benderson Park, outside of city limits.

The board will consider creating a waiver system that would permit advisory board members to serve three terms, bypassing the existing two-term limit.

The full agenda for Tuesday’s meeting can be found on the city website.