Sarasota city, county recycling collections to resume on Monday

The City of Sarasota's recycling receiving vendor will be back in operation this weekend. Collections will resume on their normal schedule beginning Monday.
In one more step toward a return to normalcy following Hurricane Ian, the city and county of Sarasota announced it will resume collection of recyclable materials beginning Monday, Oct. 10.
The city asks citizens to ensure their recycling cart is placed at least three feet away from piles of storm debris or other obstacles that would prevent collection by the automated trucks.
In announcing county recyclable collection also will resume on Monday, a spokeswoman said that while service is expected to run on schedule, on normal pick-up days, delays may occur because of collection trucks navigating roadway debris and other collection trucks.
