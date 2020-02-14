County, city facilities to close for Presidents Day

Government offices and other facilities in Sarasota County and the city of Sarasota will be closed Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day.

The county announced libraries and recreation centers will also be closed Monday. Bus service will not be affected, and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will be open normal hours.

A regular City Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18. The city announced Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex and Lido Pool will be closed Monday. The Payne Park Tennis Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trash collection will not be affected in the county or city.