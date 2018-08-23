Sarasota city, county officials keeping eye on red tide

A day after closing the children’s fountain in Bayfront Park because of red tide effects, the city of Sarasota reopened the popular attraction on Thursday, Aug. 23.

According to a statement from the city, officials are monitoring red tide conditions in the bay and along Lido Beach.

The swimming pool at Lido Beach reopened this week after it closed because of red tide. The pavilion and concession stand at Lido Beach remains closed as officials keep a eye on changing conditions.

Most of the measurements of red tide levels on Sarasota County beaches hovered in the moderate to high range, according to Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission website.

Longboat Key on Thursday launched its canal-clearing boat crew to clean mid-key canals. To date, Longboat Key has reported collecting 142,880 pounds of dead sea life. Sarasota County reports cleaning more than 150 tons of dead sea life from area beaches.