City, county closures scheduled for Labor Day

Most city and county facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 3 in observance of Labor Day.

In the county, no waste collection will occur Monday. Service will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week.

City waste collection will not occur Monday. Pickup scheduled for Monday or Tuesday will be delayed one day, while Thursday and Friday collection days will remain the same.

County libraries and recreational centers will be closed. Sarasota County Area Transit will not operate, although the Siesta Key Breeze trolley service will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In the city, Lido Pool will be closed. The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will be open from 6-10 a.m. The Children’s Fountain at Bayfront Park will begin its winter operational hours, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bobby Jones Golf Club will be open for regular hours, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week’s City Commission meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 and 6 p.m.