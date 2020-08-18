Turner, Alpert, Clermont, Arroyo advance in Sarasota City Commission race

The field of six candidates for three City Commission seats appears set for the Nov. 3 general election, with four candidates advancing from today’s primary.

In District 2, former City Commissioner Terry Turner and incumbent Commissioner Liz Alpert received the most votes. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website showed Turner with 1,914 votes and Alpert with 1,842. In a six-person field, the two finished comfortably ahead of third-place candidate Joe Barbetta, who had 1,036 votes.

In District 3, Dan Clermont finished with 1,354 votes, 41.7% of the ballots cast in the race. In the unofficial results, Erik Arroyo finished 75 votes ahead of Rob Grant, putting him in a position to secure the second spot in the November general election.

Incumbent Willie Shaw and challenger Kyle Scott Battie, the only two candidates in the race for the District 1 seat, will also face off in the November election.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.