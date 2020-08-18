Turner, Alpert, Clermont, Arroyo advance in Sarasota City Commission race

In District 2, a former and current city commissioner will face off. In District 3, two newcomers are moving on to the general election.
The field of six candidates for three City Commission seats appears set for the Nov. 3 general election, with four candidates advancing from today’s primary.
In District 2, former City Commissioner Terry Turner and incumbent Commissioner Liz Alpert received the most votes. With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results on the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections website showed Turner with 1,914 votes and Alpert with 1,842. In a six-person field, the two finished comfortably ahead of third-place candidate Joe Barbetta, who had 1,036 votes.
In District 3, Dan Clermont finished with 1,354 votes, 41.7% of the ballots cast in the race. In the unofficial results, Erik Arroyo finished 75 votes ahead of Rob Grant, putting him in a position to secure the second spot in the November general election.
Incumbent Willie Shaw and challenger Kyle Scott Battie, the only two candidates in the race for the District 1 seat, will also face off in the November election.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.