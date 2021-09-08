City Commission switches to daytime meetings

In January, a majority of the City Commission expressed frustration with board meetings that began in the afternoon and sometimes ran late into the night. The commission voted 4-1 to adopt a 6 p.m. start time and up to four meetings a month, rather than two.

On Tuesday, for the second time this year, a majority of the board said it was unsatisfied with the commission’s meeting schedule. In another 4-1 vote, the commission voted to change the start time for meetings again. Once the change is finalized, the board will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Until that change is finalized, commission meetings will run from 6-10 p.m. on the first and third Monday and Tuesday of the month. Mayor Hagen Brody was a vocal advocate for that change, arguing that evening meetings allowed for increased in-person participation.

Commissioner Liz Alpert asked the commission to reconsider the schedule. Alpert said holding two back-to-back night meetings was difficult for city staff, some commissioners and members of the public. She shared information on meeting times for other nearby local governments.

“If all of these municipalities and counties can start their meetings at 9 a.m., and it works for the general public, which I believe it does, there’s no reason we can’t do that,” Alpert said.

Earlier this year, the city estimated evening meetings would create $113,146 in additional annual expenses for staff time.

Commissioners Erik Arroyo and Kyle Battie were supportive of the 9 a.m. start time, but Brody and Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch were concerned a daytime schedule would create an obstacle to public participation.

Ahearn-Koch advocated for a return to the hybrid afternoon-evening schedule in place prior to January, under which the commission started an afternoon session at 1:30 p.m. and an evening session at 6 p.m.

Alpert said members of the public can share their feedback with commissioners without attending meetings in person, noting the city allows remote video participation and incorporates electronic comments into the public record. The commission must finalize its new schedule at a future meeting. The board agreed to reevaluate the schedule in six months.