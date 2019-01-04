City launches community survey

Seeking insight into the community’s priorities, the city of Sarasota has launched a survey asking questions about growth, safety, environmental sustainability and more.

The city’s 2019 Community Survey officially launched today and will be online through Feb. 9. According to a city release, the information gathered in the survey will be presented to the City Commission ahead of the 2019-20 budget process.

The 24-question survey is open to both residents and visitors. It’s been five years since the city last conducted a community survey like this, according to Laura Wittenbauer, the city senior process analyst overseeing the project.

“From the creation of a parks and recreation department to approval of The Bay master plan, so much has happened in Sarasota, and we're eager to hear residents' and visitors' opinions on these and many other topics,” Wittenbauer said in the release.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.