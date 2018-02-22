Sarasota chosen as next host of traveling photography exhibit 'The Fence'

These days, photography plays a vital role in our everyday lives.

Whether you’re attempting to get the perfect photo of your German shepherd for the holiday card or you’re taking an embarrassing snapchat of your best friend singing karaoke, photography is one of the most common ways to preserve memories because most of us carry camera phones around daily.

Select amateurs and professional photographers are celebrated for their captured moments in "The Fence," a large-scale traveling photography exhibit of works printed on vinyl mesh and installed outdoors in seven cities — and soon an eighth.

The organization behind the free exhibit, United Photo Industries, announced Feb. 22 that Sarasota will be a regional host city for "The Fence" this fall. Nathan Benderson Park will host the exhibit.

“Sarasota is a town known for the arts,” promoter Barbara Strauss says. “We have the ballet, we have the symphony — we have so many tentacles that make this an artistic community, and I think this brings something new and fresh and different to a town that already loves the arts.”

Strauss first heard of "The Fence" about a year ago from local photographer Ann McGough, who was inspired after viewing the exhibit in its founding city of Brooklyn, N.Y.. She researched the exhibit online and from that moment, Strauss was determined to bring "The Fence" to Sarasota.

The local promoter is nothing if not persistent, she says, so even though the team at United Photo Industries started telling her it wasn’t possible to make it happen in 2018, she wouldn’t take no for an answer.

In mid-February, Strauss gained the support of Siesta Key native and art lover Laura Feder, who agreed to be a sponsor of the exhibit. When several companies followed suit and Nathan Benderson Park and Suncoast Aquatics Nature Center Associates agreed to host, she finally gained the backing she needed to make it happen.

The exhibit is based on the works of 40 artists who are chosen out of thousands of submissions from all over the world. The photo submissions are broken into seven subject categories — creatures, food, home, nature, people, play and streets.

"The Fence" and United Photo Industries co-founder Sam Barzilay says the goal is to bring compelling photographic narratives to as many people around the country as possible. Sarasota, he says, was an ideal location not only for its excellent outdoor exhibit weather but its tourist-destination status and engaged audience of art enthusiasts.

“It was a question of is this the right partner,” he says. “We’ve never thought about whether people are going to go there (a host city) for 'The Fence,' it’s if people are already going there.”

Another reason Sarasota was able to secure a spot as a host city is because of the support of the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, which is serving as an organizational and promotional partner for the exhibit.

Jim Shirley, executive director of the alliance, says the organization’s role is to help Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources execute and get the word out about the exhibit. Shirley presented to the Tourist Development Council last week after the deal had been put together.

“Being in the realm of photography adds a dimension of interest for people that aren’t just artists,” Shirley says of the exhibit. “It’s inviting because of the subject matters they take into account … I think it’ll make it a very interesting project for a broad spectrum of people.”

Strauss says the project couldn’t happen without the support of the alliance and sponsors like Mattison’s and Feder, but her perseverance was also a key factor.

“This town steps up to the plate and rallied, and it's something we should be very proud of,” she says. “I’m a producer, I’m a promoter. If I put my mind to something, everyone knows they might as well say yes or I’ll nag them until I get what I want.”

Seven years ago, Barzilay and his co-founders asked themselves a seemingly simple question: How do you define your community? The result was an exhibit that has continued to surprise them and the people viewing it.

Barzilay says the "The Fence" is unlike any other photo exhibit because it's public art that isn’t in the usual sculpture or mural form, and because it has the ability to enrich someone’s day with images spanning from a heavy photojournalistic project on abuse via acid to a series shot from the perspective of puppies playing.

“I believe that if a photograph gets a reaction out of you, good or bad, it’s done it’s job,” he says. “And this really is fostering community and conversation.”

Photographers of all ability levels who are interested in submitting photographs to the jury for consideration can submit for $35 per series (five images) by the early-bird deadline of March 13 or for $45 per series (five images) by the regular deadline of April 10.