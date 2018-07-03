Sarasota Catholic schools get new superintendent

Sarasota-area Catholic schools have new leader.

Ben Moore has been named Superintendent of Catholic Education for the Diocese of Venice, a news release from the organization said.

Moore, along with his wife and family, is a new resident of Sarasota, most recently from Ohio, and will enroll his two daughters in St. Martha Catholic School and Cardinal Mooney High in the fall, the release said

Moore will lead the diocese’s 16 schools, which enroll about 4,800 students. Additionally, he will be responsible for religious education in 61 parishes.

Moore is a graduate of Washington and Lee and holds advanced degrees from Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth and a doctorate of education from Ashland University.

His last posting was as superintendent of Portage Lakes Joint Vocational School District in Uniontown, Ohio.

“I am humbled and blessed to assume the role of Superintendent of Catholic Education of the Diocese of Venice,’’ he said in a prepared release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to apply my education and experience in service of our faith. Partnering with families and schools I will work tirelessly in pursuit of our common goal to prepare all students to be servant leaders and disciples of Christ. I am excited to continue the tradition of excellence within the schools of the Diocese and I look forward to contributing to future success.”

The diocese’s schools in the Sarasota area are: Cardinal Mooney High; Incarnation Catholic; St. Martha Catholic School; and St. Mary Academy.