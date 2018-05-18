Sarasota County lifts recreational burn ban

Bonfires are back on — Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier lifted the countywide recreational burn ban that was put in place on April 4.

Thanks to the start of seasonal rain patterns, officials are seeing a reduction in the wildfire threat throughout the county.

The U.S. Drought Monitor still lists Sarasota’s condition as “abnormally dry” as of May 15.

Residents are reminded to always be safe when dealing with fire and to always follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations.

For more information on what’s permitted, contact Sarasota County at 941-861-5000.