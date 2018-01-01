Top Story - December: Boat parade canceled thanks to inclement weather

The Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade was canceled on Dec. 8 due to inclement weather.

Cold temperatures and stormy weather swept across the Sun Coast the weekend of Dec. 9, and the U.S. Coast Guard issued a small craft advisory, prompting the cancellation of the event. Coastal areas saw wind gusts in excess of 30 knots.

Temperatures dropped to overnight lows in the mid-30s.What would have been the 32nd annual boat parade was not be rescheduled.

In preparation for the cold weather, Sarasota County opened two cold weather shelters.