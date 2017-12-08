Boat parade canceled thanks to inclement weather; Officials urging caution

The Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade was canceled due to inclement weather, according to a release from Suncoast Charities for Children.

Cold temperatures and stormy weather is predicted across the Sun Coast the weekend of Dec. 9, and the U.S. Coast Guard issued a small craft advisory, prompting the cancellation of the event. Coastal areas can expect wind gusts in excess of 30 knots.

Temperatures are expected to drop to overnight lows in the mid-30s.

What would have been the 32nd annual boat parade will not be rescheduled.

In preparation for the cold weather, Sarasota County has opened two cold weather shelters. The first is at the Salvation Army at 1400 10th Street, Sarasota, where intake will begin at 6 p.m. The second is at Grace United Methodist Church at 400 E. Field Ave., Venice. It will open at 5 p.m.

Residents are reminded that pets should not be left outside during warm weather. Anyone who must be outside overnight or during early morning hours should dress in warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

When heating homes, fire officials advise extreme caution. Don’t use propane or gas heaters indoors, and make sure space heaters are free from obstruction and aren’t tipped over. Flammable objects should be kept away from heating devices and open flames should never be left unattended.