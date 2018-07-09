Sarasota begins mailing ballots this week

More than 1,400 ballots are scheduled to be mailed Friday, July 13 to active duty military personnel, their spouses and dependents who are absent from Sarasota County, and overseas U.S. citizens.

Nearly 59,000 additional Sarasota County ballots are scheduled for mailing to domestic voters beginning July 24. After these initial mailings, requests for vote-by-mail ballots will be processed and ballots mailed on a daily basis.

Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the elections office by the end of business on Aug. 22 to allow sufficient time to be returned to be counted by the deadline of 7 p.m., Aug. 28.

A voter may submit a vote-by-mail ballot request online at SarasotaVotes.com, by email to [email protected], or by calling 941-861-8618.

Voters in Manatee County, including the Manatee County portion of Longboat Key, can request a ballot online at votemanatee.com, via email at [email protected] (include your date of birth) or by calling 941-741-3823.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner reminds voters that the signature on the vote-by-mail ballot certificate will be compared to the voter’s signature on file in the elections office for verification. Voters may update signatures by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application to the supervisor of elections office. Signature updates for the Aug. 28 election must be received before the start of the vote-by-mail canvass, which is Aug. 16.