Sarasota Bay Park home sells for $3.7 million

A home in Sarasota Bay Park tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael Rapoport, of Sarasota, sold a home and a vacant lot at 2309 Alameda Ave. to Eric Felix, of Sarasota, for $3.7 million. Built in 1958, it has five bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,434 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,552,900 in 2004.

SARASOTA

Coral Cove

Sandra Albright, trustee, and Christopher Albright, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1605 Caribbean Drive to Blair Weigel, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,200 square feet of living area.

Plat of Sarasota

Florida Studio Theatre Inc. sold two properties at 1245 Fifth St. to Cocoanut Arts Southwest LLC for $1,988,500. The first property was built in 1944, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,138 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1962, it has one bedroom, one bath and 220 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $600,000 in 2002.

Kanaya

Thomas and Jocelyn Maxfield, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1503 condominium at 505 S. Orange Ave. to Arthur Siciliano and Barbara Blanchard, of Sarasota, for $1,575,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,682,000 in 2007.

Vista Bay Point

Mary Matalin, of Alexandria, Va., sold the Unit 702 condominium at 128 Golden Gate Point to Curtis and Mary Nothstine, of Sarasota, for $1,395,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2013.

James and Bernard Hujda sold their Unit 402 condominium at 128 Golden Gate Point to Thomas and Marie Dowdy, of Sarasota, for $1.15 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,317 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.29 million in 2004.

Vue

KPC Sarasota Development LLC sold the Unit 1707 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Rosenstern, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,381,900. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,580 square feet of living area.

Southpointe Shores

Michele Luttrell, trustee, and Luther Luttrell, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1733 Little Pointe Circle to Richard and Emily Crowley, of Sarasota, for $1,055,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2000.

Bay Point Park

R.M. and P.L. Passino sold their home at 1039 Bayou Place to Todd and Jennifer Lynn Linehan, of Sarasota, for $1.02 million. Built in 1940, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $599,900 in 2004.

Terra Bea

Richard and Melinda Tritschler, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5544 Dinah Lane to Jerod and Stacey Stroth, of Sarasota, for $930,000. Built in 1995, it has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,433 square feet of living area.

Pomelo Place

Fred and Allison Cochran sold two properties at 1766 Bahia Vista St. to Tiffany Higgins, of Sarasota, for $899,000. The first property was built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,520 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2005, it has one bedroom, one bath and 587 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 521 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Lawrence and Carol Mannausa, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $793,500 in 2005.

The Landings

Scott Hechlik and Melissa Solberg-Hechlik, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5026 Kestral Park Way to Erica Steenburgh and Meghan Nimitz Stapleton Steenburgh, of Sarasota, for $780,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,397 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2011.

Bayview Acres

A. Ingemar and Janet Persson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6701 Avenue B to Jason Athas, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2013.

Renaissance

Stanton and Judith Axline, trustees, of Los Angeles, sold the Unit 1611 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Emile Gauvreau and Deborah Gauvreau, trustees, of Sarasota, for $625,0000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2001.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Ranae Rousse, of Osprey, sold her home at 2501 Vaccaro Drive to James Vail and Connie Vail, trustees, of Dayton, Ohio, for $580,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,914 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $454,500 in 2013.

Sunset Bay

Sweet Hammock Properties LLC sold the home at 1521 Siesta Drive to Yolanda Montes and Nydia Flores, of Sarasota, for $555,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,057 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,000 in 2015.

Bay’s Bluff

Nicholas Adams, trustee, of Montville, N.J., sold the Unit 401 condominium at 1100 Imperial Drive to Ilze and Walter Henry, of Sea Girt, N.J., for $430,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,195 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2016.

Harbor House

Peter Cleaves, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 23 condominium at 174 Golden Gate Point to Chad Gates, trustee, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,269 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,000 in 1993.

Howard Court

Gregory and Jennifer Albright and Gregory and Dorothy Lawton, of Sarasota, sold their home at 508 Howard Court to C. Timothy Maloney, of Las Vegas, for $400,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2002.

Gulf Gate

Excalibur Sarasota Properties LLC sold the home at 6738 Roxbury Drive to Tricia Sadd and Paula King, of Sarasota, for $379,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2017.

Cedar Cove Estates

Carol Green, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1963 Baywood Place to Julie Haygood, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,100 in 1984.

Gulf Gate East

Mary Foss, trustee, of Punta Gorda, sold the home at to James and Ellen Dudek, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $242,000 in 2013.

Landings Carriagehouse

John Ansaldi and Lori Bernstein Ansaldi, of Lewes, Del., sold their Unit 18 condominium at 4820 Kestral Park Circle to James and Dawn Johnson, of Springfield, Ill., for $355,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,000 in 2004.

Denham Acres

Juergen Stahl, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6100 Rodgers Ave. to Nathan and Samantha Eckert, of Sarasota, for $337,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2017.

Homecroft

Wayne and Nancy Yoder, of Orrville, Ohio, sold their home at 3520 Gardenia St. to Robert Detweiler, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,592 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in February.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Hayley Kwiat, of Sarasota, sold her home at 3541 Brookline Drive to Sherry Abbott, of Sarasota, for $312,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,964 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,500 in 2015.

Gulfstream Towers

Douglas and Leitha Morey, of Punta Gorda, sold their Unit 609 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Mona Refay, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 1990.

South Gate

2470 Wisteria Street LLC sold the home at 2470 Wisteria St. to J. Gregory and Nicole Mendoza, of Sarasota, for $296,000. Built in 1959, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,677 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2013.

Francis Bean Holding LLC sold the home at 2800 Pinecrest St. to Jorge and Analin Huirse, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,742 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,400 in 2015.

Strathmore Riverside Villas

Charles and Ann Kutzke, of Freeport, Ill., sold their Unit V-236 condominium at 2432 Riverbluff Parkway to Douglas Haley, trustee, of Marblehead, Mass., for $287,500. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 2008.

Hyde Park Terrace

Huong Nguyen, of Venice, sold her home at 2855 Edgewood Lane to Catherine and Michael Coonfield, of Sarasota, for $283,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,476 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $166,500 in 2017.

Petrecca Terrace

Laurie Eib, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8943 Pohoy Ave. to Fonda Hull Giacoia and Michael Hickmott, of Sarasota, for $274,500. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,425 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2004.

Sapphire Heights

Katherine Brady, of Sonoma, Calif., sold the home at 5035 Stevens Drive to Vanda Molnarova and Gary Fredericks, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $176,800 in 2003.

Avon Heights

George Coulter, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2346 Tami Sola St. to Thomas and Donna Martin, of Cap, Pa., for $265,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $162,000 in 2003.

Cottage in the Pines

CAM Real Estate XIV LLC sold the home at 3024 Hawthorne St. to Medina Endys and Juan Carlos Reyna Pita, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,003 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $105,000 in 1998.

Woodside Oaks

Julian and Jill Bigden sold their Unit 14 condominium at 7031 Woodside Oaks Circle to William Clegg and Mary Clegg, trustees, of Sarasota, for $254,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $182,500 in 2013.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island Shores

David Flannagan, of Sarasota, sold his home at 864 Siesta Drive to Gerald Chamberlain, trustee, of Grosse Ile, Mich., for $1.84 million. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,181 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.2 in 2005.

Dolphin Bay

Trudy and Robert Hull, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 1280 Dolphin Bay Way to Robert Porter Jr. and Kathy Porter, trustees, of Huntington, N.Y., for $1,299,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $547,200 in 1997.

Marina Del Sol

Mark Ruzycki and Teresa Bauer, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit E-21 condominium at 1310 Old Stickney Point Road to Craig Baum and Lisa Singleton, of Morton, Ill., for $1.27 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,025,000 in 2016.

Sarasota Beach

Jeffrey and Ardell Otten, Edgartown, Mass., sold their home at 5454 Avenida Del Mare to Mark Ruzycki and Teresa Bauer, of Ontario, Canada, for $1.1 million. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $960,000 in 2008.

Randy and Jane Massruha sold their home at 632 Calle De Peru to James and Sharla Bennight, of Frederick, Okla., for $775,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,309 square feet of living area.

James and Charron Reed, of Newport, R.I., sold two properties at 328 Avendia De Mayo to Viaticus Properties Inc. for $685,000. The first property was built in 1948, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,126 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1948, it has one bedroom, one bath and 819 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $315,000 in 2009.

Donna Stafford sold the home at 646 Calle Del Otono to WTEM 2225 LLC for $675,000. Built in 1949, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 799 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $283,000 in 2008.

Sara Sands

Michael Strauss and Robin Klein-Strauss, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5120 Windward Ave. to Stacie Vining and David Goldstein, trustees, of Portland, Maine, for $1.05 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.04 million in 2007.

The Mangroves

Joseph Braverman, trustee, of Silver Spring, Md., sold the home at 1214 Sea Plume Way to Sigrid Olsen, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2016.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Yoccanucci FLP Ltd. sold the Unit 302 condominium at 6234 Midnight Pass Road to Brian and Anne Young, of New Canaan, Conn., for $846,900. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $336,900 in 2004.

The Terrace East

Alicia Knust, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 603 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Richard and Donna Silvestri, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,375 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 1981.

Siesta Isles

Krakowiak Rental Properties LLC sold the home at 5542 Cape Aqua Drive to Vincent and Valerie Lufsey, of Boyds, Md., for $656,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $630,000 in 2016.

El Presidente

Donna Rueli, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 206 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Croix Oil Co. for $635,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2004.

Casa Blanca

James Shaw III and Ann Marie Davis, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the Unit 17 condominium at 6154 Midnight Pass Road to Croix Oil Co. for $630,000. Built in 1966, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,190 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2008.

Siesta Manor

Kenneth Kandefer, Personal Representative, sold the home at 342 Avendia Leona to James and Charron Reed, of Newport, R.I., for $610,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,508 square feet of living area.

Gulf and Bay Club – Bayside

Bela Bacso, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1269-C condominium at 1269 Siesta Bayside Drive to 1269 Bayside LLC for $525,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Fisherman’s Cove

James and Janice Wood sold their Unit 302 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Siesta Rentals LLC for $515,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $585,000 in 2008.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Charles and Michele Lannon, of Williamsville, N.Y., sold their Unit 106 condominium at 6267 Midnight Pass Road to John and Cheryl Bellomo, of Clarence Center, N.Y., for $500,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,550 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Kevin and Laura Haas, of Hudson, Ill., sold their Unit 209 condominium at 6285 Midnight Pass Road to Robert and Lisa Getty, of Apple Valley, Minn., for $474,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,401 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $485,000 in 2009.

Tortuga Beach

Robert and Rosamond Niemeyer, of Vienne, Va., sold their Unit 204 condominium at 8710 Midnight Pass Road to Alexander and Nels Arcese, of Hamburg, N.Y., for $445,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,000 in 2013.

Michael and Charlene Smith, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 501 condominium at 8750 Midnight Pass Road to James Lynch, of N. Andover, Mass., for $430,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,012 square feet of living area.

Peppertree Bay

Scott Mench, Carol Morton, Susan Byrne and Larry Mench, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 116-B condominium at 1050 W. Peppertree Lane to Paul Barger and Laura Barger, trustees, of David, Calif., for $435,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2015.

The Moorings

Angelo Ingorvaia and Equity Trust Co. sold the Unit 1 condominium at 9050 Midnight Pass Road to Karen Freeman, trustee, of Morrison, Colo., for $435,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,251 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $202,000 in 1999.

Point of Rocks Terrace

Myron and Gilda Kwan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 3 condominium at 1021 Point of Rocks Road to Luis and Joellen Hasbrouck, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 944 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,900 in 2007.

Siesta Pointe

Joseph Savino, of Bradenton, sold his Unit B10 condominium at 8900 Duval Lane to Mychal Givens, of Tampa, for $345,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2011.

PALMER RANCH

Silver Oak

Charles and Barbara Harness, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8945 Wildlife Loop to Sandra Albright, trustee, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,905 square feet of living area.

Prestancia

Sally Kimball, trustee, of Hilliard, Ohio, sold the home at 3788 Boca Pointe Drive to Richard and Deborah Wholey, of River Forest, Ill., for $695,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,111 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Mary and R. Richard White, trustees, sold the home at 11065 Sandhill Preserve Drive to George and Helen Caraviotis, of Sarasota, for $599,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,489 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $546,000 in 2016.

Marie Crosson, of Venice, sold her home at 11081 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Madeline Praznik, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,795 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $421,600 in 2017.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Tom and Linda Moore, of Santa Fe, N.M., sold their home at 3804 Spyglass Hill Road to David and Gail Stryker, of Hull, Mass., for $575,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,909 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,300 in 1995.

Retley Locke, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3716 Torrey Pines Blvd. to Jodi Keene-Locke and Richard and Ginger Zebel, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,719 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2000.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Jabez Cooper and Maria Phillips, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5026 Hanging Moss Lane to Stanislav and Maria Tarasov, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2013.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Dolores Thorne, of Manahawkin, N.J., sold her home at 8729 Bellussi Drive to Laurie Roshfeld, of Sarasota, for $470,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2017.

Stonebridge

Joseph and Andrea Kurth, of S. Bend, Ind., sold their home at 7448 Ridge Road to Matthew and Marjorie Montavon, of Sarasota, for $417,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,315 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $510,000 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Earl and M. Jane Goode, of Nokomis, sold their home at 5872 Ferrara Drive to Robert and Maryann Mannis, of Sarasota, for $410,500. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2011.

Deer Creek

John Newcomer, of Bellingham, Wash., sold his home at 4735 White Tail Lane to Barbara Ammirati, trustee, of Kent, Ohio, for $395,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2007.

Turtle Rock

Fernando Vidal and Wenjia Liu, of Oakland, Calif., sold their home at 5196 Far Oak Circle to Gregory Bowers and Katalin Zita Csikosne Sashlmi, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2012.

Marbella

Joyce Rosenberg, trustee, sold the home at 4005 Via Mirada to Cynthia Jo Hoffman and Marshall Flemion, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,675 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $239,000 in 2011.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

W. Michael and Karen Bigner, of Spring Hill, Tenn., sold their Unit 1707 condominium at 4473 Streamside Court to Elizabeth Mathis, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 2014.

Lakeside at the Isles on Palmer Ranch

Peter and Robin Goldberg, of Barrington, Mass., sold their Unit 802 condominium at 5733 Fossano Drive to Dale and Elizabeth Wilkinson, of Merrimac, Mass., for $262,500. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2011.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Kathleen and George Rhyne sold their Unit 603 condominium at 3603 N. Point Road to Steven and Pamela Krouse, of Osprey, for $730,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $660,000 in 2016.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Andrzej and Elzbieta Glab, of Staten Island, N.Y., sold their home at 979 Scherer Way to Michael and Jeanne Shoemaker, of Frankford, Del., for $439,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,385 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,100 in 2004.

Bay Oaks Estates

William and Diane Tavares, of Cranston, R.I., sold their home at 563 Pine Ranch E. Road to John and Tanya Cushman, of Osprey, for $375,800. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2015.

Sorrento Shores

Kathleen Wood, of Venice, sold the home at 363 Renoir Drive to Calcap LLC for $345,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $82,500 in 1978.

Heron Bay Club

William and Suzanne O’Brien, trustees, of Osprey, sold the Unit 12 condominium at 772 Sarabay Road to Peter and Debrah Ridgely, of Osprey, for $330,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $120,000 in 1994.

Lake Vista II

David and Teresa Vachon, of Venice, sold their Unit 201 condominium at 223 Hidden Bay Drive to Paul and Jennifer Farrell, of Huntington, N.Y., for $305,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2012.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

EGO Holdings LLC sold the home at 452 Bellini Circle to David and Cheryl McDuffee, of Nokomis, for $657,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,844 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $537,000 in 2014.

Mission Estates

Mark and Darlene Davis, of N. Royalton, Ohio, sold their home at 2142 Sonoma Drive to Christopher and Shannon Maier, of Oxford, Mich., for $389,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2009.

Mission Valley Estates

Gerald and Pauline Paulus, of N. Smithfield, R.I., sold their home at 1720 Mission Valley Blvd. to Julie and Tyler Wilkinson, of Nokomis, for $345,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,994 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $102,100 in 1989.

Sorrento East

Bryan and Megan Hycner, of Nokomis, sold their home at 395 W. Rossetti Drive to James and Abigail Polek, of Nokomis, for $336,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2013.

Laurel Woodlands

Michelle Martens, Personal Representative, of Boynton Beach, sold the home at 1079 Truman St. to Bryan and Megan Hycner, of Nokomis, for $327,500. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Woods

Michael Intelmann sold his home at 1014 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Gary and Margaret Grauman, of Nokomis, for $315,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,300 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2003.

The Limes

Diana Wrase, trustee, of Arcadia, sold the home at 312 Citrus Drive to Steven and Mary Beth Jacobs, of Woodstock, Ill., for $267,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,359 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $178,000 in 2004.