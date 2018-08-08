Bath and Racquet redevelopment proposal advances

As the city prepares to review plans for a $33 million renovation and residential addition to the Bath and Racquet Club property off U.S. 41, Ben Cannon is worried about making his voice heard.

Cannon is part of a group of residents near the Bath and Racquet Club who have expressed opposition to the proposed redevelopment after the plans became public last year. The property owners hope to build between 150 and 207 residences on the property in new buildings ranging from three to seven stories in height.

Right now, Cannon is particularly focused on a quirk of the project: The Bath and Racquet Club, located at 2170 Robinhood St., is located near the city’s southern boundary. That means some of the neighboring property owners who worry the project will affect them, like Cannon, are not actually city residents.

Although non-city residents have the ability to comment on city projects, Cannon is troubled by the idea that people like him won’t be able to hold officials accountable for whatever decision they ultimately make regarding the proposal.

“I know the big push is ‘Get out and vote,’ but we can’t even vote for the ones that are making the decision on this development that will negatively impact us,” Cannon said.

If You Go What: Community workshop on Bath and Racquet Club plans

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14

Where: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 1565 First St., Sarasota

Despite Cannon’s concerns, residents living near the Bath and Racquet Club will soon have an opportunity to offer feedback about the latest plans for the property. On Aug. 14, the developer will host a community workshop at City Hall to discuss the project. The plans will later advance to the Planning Board and City Commission for review.

The Bath and Racquet Club has already held three neighborhood workshops regarding its plans. At those workshops, residents expressed concern about the scope of the project, arguing the proposed density and building heights were inappropriate for a property bordering a single-family residential neighborhood.

Representatives for the Bath and Racquet Club did not return multiple requests for comment. In the past, members of the project team expressed a belief that the project has been adjusted to accommodate resident concerns. Shawn Dressler, a planning consultant with Kimley-Horn, said the plans are designed to create a buffer between the club and neighboring properties.

Residents have been dubious of the project team’s claims, offering disbelief that, say, a seven-story building could be adequately masked. Dressler previously acknowledged some resident concerns still existed, but he argued aspects of the project were designed to benefit a broader segment of the community. The plans include the potential to add up to 27 affordable housing units.

“This project has to think about not just its neighbors,” Dressler said in a previous interview with the Sarasota Observer.

Although Dressler argued residents have opposed some elements of the proposal that could be in the city’s best interests, Cannon rejected that notion. He pointed out the Bath and Racquet Club’s plans required a comprehensive plan amendment, rezone and major conditional use to move forward.

“They’re not adhering to good practice and planning,” Cannon said. “They’re asking for special exemptions and amendments for their project. We are wanting to follow good policy and procedure and listen to the city and county planners in place — and what they have already deemed appropriate.”