Sarasota Barnes & Noble almost ready to open

The University Town Center shopping district is ready to welcome its newest tenant — Barnes & Noble.

Julie Fanning, senior marketing manager for UTC's owner, Benderson Development, confirmed the book retailer is scheduled to open Wednesday, June 17 at 200 N. Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. The store is on the east site of the road, just north of the DeSoto Road traffic circle.

Barnes & Noble is the world's largest bookseller and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products.

The company operates more than 600 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and its e-commerce site, BN.com.