The Sarasota Ballet is looking to the future with the announcement of its 2020-2021 season.

The company announced in a release that its 30th anniversary season — scheduled to start in October — will have seven programs, several premieres and revivals, and a showcase featuring the works of three female choreographers who helped shape 20th-century ballet to round out the order.

Those premieres include George Balanchine’s "Donizetti Variations,'' Sir Frederick Ashton’s "Dante Sonata," Sir Frederick Ashton’s "Romeo & Juliet," Mark Morris’ "The Letter V," Agnes de Mille’s "Fall River Legend," and Bronislava Nijinska’s "Les Biches."

The coming season also will have the return of Resident Choreographer Ricardo Graziano’s "Amorosa," Sir Frederick Ashton’s "Birthday Offering," Peter Darrell’s "Othello," Will Tuckett’s "Changing Light," and Ninette de Valois’ "Checkmate."

“Major anniversaries such as these can serve just as much for profound reflection and contemplation, as they can for celebration” Director Iain Webb said in a release. “It has been an enormous privilege to guide the creative path of this company over the past 13 years. To have been able to bring so many phenomenal works into our repertoire that I had only dreamed of when I first started with The Sarasota Ballet, and to have honored ballet history and revived such important works – especially those created by Sir Fred – has been, and continues to be, a tremendously fulfilling experience

The highlight of the season, according to the release, will be the company Premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton’s adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, which is scheduled to be performed at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in December.

The 2020-2021 Sarasota Ballet Season

Program 1

Oct. 23-25 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts



"Donizetti Variations"

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Gaetano Donizetti



"Amorosa"

Choreography by Ricardo Graziano

Music by Antonio Vivaldi



"Company B"

Choreography by Paul Taylor

Music by the Andrews Sisters



Program 2

Nov. 20-21 at the Sarasota Opera House



"The Spider’s Feast"

Choreography by Sir David Bintley

Music by Albert Roussel



"Dante Sonata"

Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton

Music by Franz Liszt



"Birthday Offering"

Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton

Music by Alexander Glazunov, Arranged by Robert Irving



Program 3

Dec. 18-19 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall



"Romeo & Juliet"

Choreography by Sir Frederick Ashton

Music by Sergei Prokofiev



Program 4

February 26-March 1 at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts



"Othello"

Choreography by Peter Darrell

Music by Franz Liszt



"Changing Light"

Choreography by Will Tuckett

Music by Jeremy Holland-Smith



A yet to be announced third ballet



Program 5

March 26-27 at the Sarasota Opera House



"Serenade"

Choreography by George Balanchine

Music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky



"The Letter V"

Choreography by Mark Morris

Music by Joseph Haydn



"Elite Syncopations"

Choreography by Sir Kenneth MacMillan

Music by Scott Joplin



Program 6

April 9-10 at the Sarasota Opera House



The Sarasota Ballet Presents Mark Morris Dance Group



Program 7

April 30-May 1 at the Sarasota Opera House



"Fall River Legend"

Choreography by Agnes de Mille

Music by Morton Gould



"Checkmate"

Choreography by Dame Ninette de Valois

Music by Arthur Bliss



"Les Biches"

Choreography by Bronislava Nijinska

Music by Francis Poulenc