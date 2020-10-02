Sarasota bakery gets in on election fun

President Donald Trump and candidate Joe Biden will fight it out on the ballots this November, but in Sarasota they’re already facing off on something much sweeter: cookies.

Paisano’s Italian Bakery, located at 2732 Stickney Point Road, is selling sugar cookies with caricatures of Trump and Biden on them.

Staff members keep track of how many cookies for each candidate is sold. So far, Paisano’s has sold 32 Trump cookies and 17 Biden cookies.

The bakery has sold similar cookies in the last two elections, and in both years, the cookie that sold the most became president.

“We have all sorts of people passing through that love them,” head cashier Velvet Donder said. “They think the caricatures are quite cute, funny and entertaining. People often buy them before going to a rally.”

The bakery will sell and keep track of the cookies through the election.