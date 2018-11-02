Gas leak closes section of Bahia Vista Street

Authorities are responding to a gas leak at the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and East Avenue today, which has closed an extended road segment in midtown Sarasota.

The county received a report regarding the gas leak at 2:16 p.m., according to a spokesperson. Representatives from TECO Peoples Gas are on scene attempting to repair the leak.

The Sarasota Police Department has closed Bahia Vista Street from Tamiami Trail to Tuttle Avenue as repairs continue. The department asked residents in the area to use Tuttle to exit their neighborhoods.

The county said the Midtown Plaza shopping center has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. There are no injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.